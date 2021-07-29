Covid-19 scare causes jitters on eve of Tokyo Olympics athletics

The Olympic and Paralympic Village.

This aerial photo shows the Olympic and Paralympic Village ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Behrouz Mehri | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nearly 60 athletes and staff were confined to their rooms for more than two hours after US pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks tested positive for Covid-19.
  • All were later released apart from three close contacts of Kendricks, who have tested negative but remain in isolation and will be tested daily.

