Kenya gets second batch of US Moderna vaccine doses

Moderna vaccine Nairobi

Kenyan officials receive the second batch of 880,000 Moderna Covid-19 vaccine doses of at JKIA on September 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya has received the second batch of Moderna vaccine donations from the United States.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.