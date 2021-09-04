Kenya receives 55,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Latvia

Kenya on Saturday received a consignment of 55,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by Latvia.

The batch landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport (JKIA) shortly after 7am.

On Friday evening, Kenya received the first Johnson & Johnson doses purchased from the African Union (AU) through the African Vaccine Acquisition Taskforce (AVAT).

On Saturday morning, John Kabuchi, the chair of Vaccine Procurement and Logistics Committee, verified the number of doses received from manifest to indeed be 55,000 doses.

Kenya has now received a total of 4,266,500 Covid-19 vaccine doses.

The Health ministry is expecting a second batch of the J&J vaccine.

The second batch of Moderna vaccine doses is also expected in the country next week from the United States.

“These vaccines will progressively enable us to inch closer every day towards our target of ensuring that we vaccinate at least 10 million Kenyans by the end of this year,” PS Susan Mochache said earlier this week.

Kenya’s Covid-19 vaccine advisory taskforce chair Dr Willis Akhwale told the Nation that the plan is still to flood the country with vaccines.