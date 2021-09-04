Kenya receives 55,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Latvia

Vaccine

A batch of 55,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Satruday morning.

Photo credit: Leon Lidigu | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya on Saturday received a consignment of 55,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by Latvia.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.