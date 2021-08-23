Kenya receives 880,000 Moderna vaccine doses from US

The Emirates flight carrying 880,000 Moderna vaccine doses donated to Kenya by the US arrives at JKIA on August 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Hellen Shikanda  &  Leon Lidigu

Kenya has Monday morning received 880,000 doses of Moderna vaccine from the US, a boost to the ongoing nationwide vaccination programme.

