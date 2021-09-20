Kenya is off UK 'red list', but vaccine certification question lingers

Kenya inquired why the UK had not yet approved certification from travelers coming from Kenya.

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenya says it is happy the ‘red list’ nightmare for Kenyan travellers to the United Kingdom (UK) is over, even though authorities must now quickly negotiate an acceptable type of Covid-19 vaccine certificate.

