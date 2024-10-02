Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Kenya introduces Digital Nomad Work Permit

President William Ruto.

President William Ruto.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Ruto says plan targets global digital professionals who want to work remotely as they enjoy the country's natural beauty.

KENYA INTRODUCES Digital Nomad Work Permit; President Ruto says plan targets global digital professionals who want to work remotely as they enjoy the country's natural beauty.

Dr Duto further announced the introduction of electronic travel authorisation for long-connection travelers; transit visitors can now step out of airports for business and leisure.

more follows.......

Related

In the headlines