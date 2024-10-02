Kenya introduces Digital Nomad Work Permit
What you need to know:
- President Ruto says plan targets global digital professionals who want to work remotely as they enjoy the country's natural beauty.
Dr Duto further announced the introduction of electronic travel authorisation for long-connection travelers; transit visitors can now step out of airports for business and leisure.
