Personal Finance: How you can create wealth while working abroad

You may be in your golden years who found themselves suddenly jobless, or maybe you are in your 20s, with a dream of becoming a digital nomad who roams the world, in a location independent life. Or perhaps you are now in your 30s in a dead-end job and piling debt. These are some of the scenarios that would push you to search for a better opportunity abroad.





With the 2019 Census data showing that 38.9 percent of young Kenyans are jobless, and the pandemic making the situation even worse, it may be time to take the job hunt elsewhere.

But the bigger question is, how successful will you be in an overseas job? Also, what can you do to ensure you return with a basketful of wealth? Take a look:





Which country?

Before you relocate, you must first know where you are going, the cost of living, and the employment rules that govern that country. Know the type of job you are taking and the terms of employment. "Getting a work permit or immigrating has become quite difficult and costly. In countries such as New Zealand or Australia, you may need to justify your skills set before you can get a work visa. Most countries have revised their immigration policies," says immigration consultant Jemimah Njoki. There are countries like Canada that do not allow employers to source skills outside their borders unless such skills are in shortage.





Getting odd jobs

The job you hold in Kenya may not be the same job you'll get abroad. You may end up getting what you'd locally consider an odd job. Before you trash such a job, know how well it pays. It might end up paying as well as a formal job. According to Loise Githiga, a licensed immigration expert in Canada, the type of jobs people do while abroad will not necessarily tell you how much money they make. "There are waitresses who make at least Sh420,000 per month, as side jobs," said Ms. Githiga. She adds that residential cleaners who clean up to four houses can easily make 500 Canadian dollars (Sh42,000) per day. Do not overstay your entry job. The majority of these jobs are meant to prepare you for the career ahead.





Maintain local accounts

Do not neglect your Kenyan personal finance portfolio. "If you save through the Sacco or the Money Market Fund, find a way to keep these investments active," says Robert Ochieng' a local and offshore investment expert at Abojani Investments. Have an arrangement with your investment bank on how money can be delivered and channeled to your investment portfolio. "Find out the package that suits your investment goals best," he says.





Gone till November

Would you like to come back or would you rather leave Kenya for good? This is the question you should answer before you move. Have a plan on how long you will stay abroad. "If you want to work abroad for ten years, be clear about it and have a concise plan. If you intend to retire or slow down when you return to Kenya, figure out your projected monthly or annual expenditure and work to fund your investment portfolio," says Ochieng'.

Sending your money back home does not mean sending it to relatives to invest on your behalf. Cunning relatives could end up defrauding you. "You don't need a relative to invest for you. You can invest, pay for your investment, and monitor your investment portfolio in real-time," says Ochieng'.





Adjust your lifestyle

Don't go abroad to show off. Redefine the meaning of living below your means. Don't shy away from staying in a single-shared room. The idea is to squeeze as much as you can and save or invest it back home. "Never get too comfortable. An anti-immigrant' political leader could launch oppressive laws that limit what immigrants earn, the type of jobs they can access, and the financial transfers they can do," Ochieng says. Join a network of other Kenyans who can show you thrift and budgeting tricks, and emerging opportunities for side jobs.





The UK work visa example:

The United Kingdom is now using a merit-based application system. To qualify for a UK work visa, you will need to achieve 70 points as follows:

· 40 points if you have a job offer from an approved employer

· 10 points if you can prove the ability to speak English

· 20 points if you will be paid at least Sh3.79 million per year (316,000 per month).

· 20 points if you get a job offer in a category the UK has a shortage in.