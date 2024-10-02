The most nerve-wracking social position in Kenya is the one called hardworking honest man. And that’s because, everywhere a hardworking honest man turns, he is met by sights and sounds that drive him bonkers.

These are sights and sounds of billions being pilfered. These are sights and sounds of corrupt individuals, who have looted public coffers, parading around in fuel-guzzlers and pricey items, and brazenly claiming their possessions are a result of honest hard work and humble prayer.

As if the rest of us are not working hard already. As if the God the rest of us pray to is deaf dumb, while they - and only they - have the direct line to this god of theirs. As if the rest of us are children of a lesser god.

Their assertions are an insult to every hardworking honest man. It implies that we are lazy. Yet some of us literally work our fingers to the bone and the only time we can grab 40 winks is while on commute. Some of us have calloused knees whose nerves have lost feeling, because we have been on our knees; praying without ceasing for breakthroughs and miracles.

Whenever a honest hardworking Kenyan man watches the news or reads the papers, he feels like taking the law and hangman’s rope into his own hands. And that’s because the honest hardworking Kenyan man knows an open-and-shut case when he sees one. He may be lousy in math, but he knows when the math isn’t mathing. He knows someone who is blessed and one who is a robber. He knows that, if someone cannot explain or account for the source of their billions and flashy lifestyle, then they are as fake as a 30-shilling Kenyan note.

This nation is driven by the sweat coming off the brows of honest hardworking men; men who leave their hearths and homes each morning - many times on an empty stomach and tank full of faith - to make ends meet for their families and pay their equitable share of taxes. These are men who trek long distances to work. Some clumber onto the backs of lorries and pickup trucks to get to work. They risk life and limb to earn an honest living.

The most nerve-wracking social position in Kenya is that of an honest hardworking man. Why? Because he constantly feels like a beggar in his own land. And yet a hardworking honest man is not asking for too much. He just wants the persons in authority to be honest-to-God.

The honest hardworking man has lost his faith and religion. He has been preached to that hard work pays. And he has been asked to give - and do so cheerfully and unceasingly - so that he can be blessed. He has been sold all manner of items and has been promised that he can tap anointings, blessings, health and wealth … and - by fire and by force - vunja madhabahu. He has been sold all types of lies and twisted Scriptures and outright heresy till he now takes every preaching with a pinch of salt.

What’s worse, with each passing Sunday, the honest hardworking man is getting poorer - and inching closer to an undignified death - while the sellers of “faith merchandise” smile all the way to their heaven on earth, as the honest hardworking man waits for heaven after death. He knows this is a long con game. Which is why he is giving the church a wide berth.

The most nerve-wracking social position in Kenya is that of an honest hardworking man. Why? Because he is caught between the devil and the deep blue sea.

The honest hardworking man has run out of patience. It’s palpable. And putrid. And it’s only a matter of time before he runs amok and turns into a devil.