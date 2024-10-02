Be wary of predatory lovers

One morning, some weeks ago, after a breakfast meeting with a client, I continued sitting at the coffee house, enjoying the cool music. “Something else to drink?” the waiter brought me back to reality with his question. You cannot just sit in someone’s beautiful premises daydreaming and not eating something. A thought occurred to me. Why not work from here today? The waiter guided me to a corner that had a power connection and for over an hour, I zoned out.

“Hello, beautiful.” I was so engrossed in my work that if the image of someone had not appeared in front of my computer, this greeting would have gone by with the wind. I looked up, thinking I was eavesdropping, only to find a man smiling at me. My mind was still on a story I was editing. “Sorry, I hope I didn’t interrupt you.” Duh. He seemed a tad unsure as I stared, unsmiling at him.

He was overdressed and had too much jewellery on him, but most of all, I abhor pet names from strangers. Heck, even from lovers. Pet names are impersonal and fake. People who use pet names tend to have sleazy behaviours. Be very careful if they cannot care to know your name and use it.

Anyway, he offered to buy me coffee and whatnot, and I told him I was busy working and did not want company, thank you. Maybe I am rusty in the dating, hook-up scene, but what kind of man picks up a woman at nine o’clock in the morning? A predatory one. To test my hypothesis, I asked the waiter, “That man, did he just walk in or was he here earlier?” He had been there even when I walked in.

Predators can be either gender. They have perfected the art. They will scan their prey, usually, judging by the shoe and the watch they wear - and the choice of drink. If the man is married but has a roaming eye, he is dead meat already, to a predatory female. They will be all ears to him, flatter him, call him Adonis, and spectacularly voice their admiration for him.

Everything the wife does not do because we are wired to remind our husbands that his potbelly is messing things up. “It gives you posture.” A predatory woman will say and smile coyly. You will not even know when you entered the box, it got closed and you are now facing blackmail.

The male predators are equally conniving, smart, shrewd, and quick to read the vulnerabilities of a woman, especially if they aim to go for the big haul – financial fraud. If a woman has a few greys and a wrinkle here and there, the predator will call her a beautiful queen. Seeing as women in their forties or fifties are called Mama Kevo, or Mama Tracie by the husband, the jelly in our knees climbs to our chests and make our hearts soft. The predator gauges then, whether to pursue a romantic angle or a business proposal so good that you want to make a deposit there and then.

If the woman is single, the love-bombing is out of this world. You will experience extreme displays of affection, such as sending flowers or extravagant gifts to your office. They will even propose marriage, barely months after meeting you, and with an exquisite ring to boot.

They say that men are wired to hunt, but predatory men see a woman as a means to an end. They are often deceitful and of course, go to great lengths to hide their intentions. Predators use religiosity to disarm you. That is why Christ warned his followers to be wary of the fox amongst them, who wear sheep clothing. The stuff we learn in these streets. That man, the one calling me beautiful at nine in the morning? Guess what? I saw him trending on social media platforms. They called him a scam. A con. Swindler, leech, and a dozen other names. Thank your lucky stars if you have never been scammed in the name of love. It makes you paranoid, but it also sharpens your instincts.