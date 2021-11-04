Kenya inks deals to protect forests, use power of sports

Climate summit

World Bank president David Malpass (second left), Kenya’s Treasury cabinet secretary Ukur Yatani, UN special envoy for climate action and finance Mark Carney, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva during a panel discussion at the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow yesterday. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Bernard Mwinzi

Managing Editor, Weekend Editions

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta uses Glasgow talks to highlight the country’s green credentials in the energy sector.
  • Renewable energy currently accounts for 73 per cent of Kenya’s installed power generation capacity.

In Glasgow, Scotland

