Kenyan climate activist pleads for action at COP26

Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti

Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti delivers her speech at the climate change conference in Glasgow.

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti made a show-stopping presentation at the ongoing Glasgow climate change conference, outlining the price developing countries have to pay for wanton pollution by the developed nations.

