President Kenyatta gives Burundi 50 dairy cows

President Uhuru Kenyatta cows burundi

A view of the cows that were delivered to Burundi on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | Ministry of Foreign Affairs

By  Moses Havyarimana

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s promised gift of cattle to his Burundian counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye has finally arrived in Bujumbura, settling a pledge made more than seven months ago.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.