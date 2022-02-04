Kenya finally accedes to AU charter against coups

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenya has joined other African countries who have signed and domesticated a treaty against coups, rebellions and other unconstitutional changes in government.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.