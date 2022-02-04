Ecowas leaders demand timetable from Burkinabe junta

Burkina Faso Captain Sidsoré Kader Ouedraogo

Captain Sidsoré Kader Ouedraogo, the spokesman for the Burkina Faso junta, announcing on television on January 24, 2022 that soldiers had taken power and 'put an end to the power' of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

Photo credit: Radio Télévision du Burkina | AFP
logo (10)

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

West African leaders on Thursday ordered the military leaders in Burkina Faso to produce a clear roadmap for a transition to civilian rule within the “shortest time.”

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.