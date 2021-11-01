Kenya declared locust-free

Locusts

The 2019/2020 desert locusts invasion found countries in the region, including Kenya, ill-prepared to deal with the swarms.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Agricultural experts have declared Kenya free of desert locusts, at least for now.

