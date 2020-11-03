Kenya coronavirus cases increase by 492

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Kenya soared by 492 over the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of cases is 57,093, the Ministry of Health reported.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also said that 404 more patients have recovered from virus over the same period. This brings the total number of recoveries in Kenya to 37,846.

At the same time, 12 more patients succumbed to the disease, raising Kenya’s death toll to 1,039.

More follows.

