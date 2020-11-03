Kenya coronavirus cases increase by 492

Health workers in Bungoma.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Kenya soared by 492 over the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of cases is 57,093, the Ministry of Health reported.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also said that 404 more patients have recovered from virus over the same period. This brings the total number of recoveries in Kenya to 37,846.

At the same time, 12 more patients succumbed to the disease, raising Kenya’s death toll to 1,039.

More follows.
 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Explainer: Why the US vote count is so slow

  2. Uhuru ban on political gatherings hits Luo-Kikuyu elders’ event

  3. Covid-19: Virus infections rise in schools triggers fears

  4. Covid law-breakers to face stiffer penalties

  5. Fact Check: Trump claims election rigged

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.