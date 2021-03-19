Kenya accuses ICJ of 'procedural unfairness' in maritime case

Kenya-Somalia maritime border

The Kenya-Somalia maritime border.

Photo credit: Joe Ngari | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Somalia was allowed slots meant for Kenya to argue that a maritime boundary between them should be redrawn.

Kenya is accusing the International Court of Justice of “procedural unfairness” after it allowed oral hearings to go on despite Nairobi’s protests.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger down in major outage

  2. 30 Ethiopians intercepted in suspected trafficking case

  3. Kenya's daily Covid-19 deaths reach all-time high

  4. Omtatah gets fresh orders in case against Samboja

  5. Court suspends Sonko's assault, terrorism cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.