Lamu protests
AFP

Africa

Prime

Somalia drags Tanzania into maritime dispute with Kenya

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

explorationSomalia has dragged Tanzania into its maritime dispute with Kenya at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  2. WHO experts say use of AstraZeneca jab should continue

  3. PRIME Inquest into Mathare shooting fails to uncover killer police

  4. Murder of Jennifer Wambua shocks court

  5. Covid vaccine: No serious side effects reported in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.