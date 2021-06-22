Kipyegon Kenei
Kenei murder: DPP says yet to get probe file

By  Brian Wasuna

One month after former Administration Police (AP) officer Arnold Kipyegon Kenei was found dead in his Imara Daima home, Nairobi, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) started tracking his phone location data as their boss made public CCTV footage while promising to make arrests soon.

