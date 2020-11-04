Kemsa tenders probe grounds supply of Sh6.3bn PPE

As Covid-19 numbers continue to increase, with health workers bearing the brunt for lack of personal protective gear, items worth billions of shillings are wasting away at the leading drug supplier’s stores.

Recently, nurses at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital protested due to lack of PPE, yet investigations at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) have stopped the distribution of Covid-19 items worth Sh6.3 billion.

The Nation has learnt that the items will stay in the warehouse until investigations are complete. The agency, therefore, risks holding the stock to expiry.

“All the documents were taken, including for procurement, and there is no way we can continue with procurement and tenders to the counties unless the process is complete,” says a Kemsa official who sought anonymity since he is not allowed to speak to the media.

He told the Nation that, since the President announced that all tenders should be conducted online and the portal being inactive, the agency cannot open tenders for the items to be procured.

“It will take time before the items will finally be dispatched,” said the source. Due to the scandals that surrounded the procurement of Covid-19 items at the drugs supplier, the payment for the items and their distribution was stopped.