KCPE will be marked within the next two weeks, CS Magoha says

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has said marking of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) will be over within the next two weeks.

Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday where he oversaw the distribution of the social and religious studies, the CS said marking of the Mathematics and English papers, which were done on Monday has already began.

"Marking of the exam papers has already began and results will be out at the same time as last year," said Prof Magoha.

Last year, the results were released two weeks after the last paper was done.

The CS warned teachers and candidates against using phones within examination rooms.