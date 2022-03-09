KCPE will be marked within the next two weeks, CS Magoha says

Education Cabinet Education Magoha watching over as Exam officials inspect  candidates at Eastleigh school.

Photo credit: Faith Nyamai I Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has said marking of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) will be over within the next two weeks.

