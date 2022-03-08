Over 40 candidates fail to show up for exams in Embu

George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha inspects the distribution of KCPE exam materials at Nyeri Central headquarters. At least 40 candidates failed to show up for their KCPE exams in Mbeere North, Embu county.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Some 46 candidates failed to sit their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination in Mbeere North, Embu county.

