Over 40 candidates fail to show up for exams in Embu

Some 46 candidates failed to sit their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination in Mbeere North, Embu county.

Sources said the candidates disappeared from the area long before the examination kicked off.

Embu County Director of Education James Kairu confirmed that the pupils missed KCPE as they could not be found.

"It is true some candidates did not sit for the national examination because they could not be found. We looked for them unsuccessfully," he told the Nation.

Mr Kairu explained that some of the missing candidates were those whose parents were evicted last year by police from land belonging to the disputed Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (Tarda).

Scores of families were forcibly uprooted from their homes, triggering protests from leaders and human rights activists.

"I think the candidates were relocated to an unknown place after their families were distabilised during the evictions," he said.

Meanwhile, two candidates in the same region are writing their KCPE papers in hospital after they gave birth.

Mr Kairu said the girls were in good condition.

Eastern Regional Director of Education William Sugut assured the 196,434 candidates from the region of tight security.

He said the government was determined to ensure the exams go on uninterrupted.

And Embu County Commissioner Eddyson Nyale said the government had distributed relief food to households in Mbeere North and Mbeere South to ensure candidates do not starve during the exams.

And in Kirinyaga, a teacher was summoned to the Kiamiciri Police Station in Mwea West sub-county after he allegedly attempted to block a candidate from sitting his exams over non-payment of fees.

The teacher was questioned for hours and released after recording a statement.

Sources said the boy went to the Rurii examination centre ready for the exams but the teacher kicked him out, saying he must pay up or face his wrath.

But an education officer intervened and the candidate sat the exams, 30 minutes late.

Kirinyaga County Police Commander Mathew Mang'ira said the matter was referred to the area sub-county education officer, who is supposed to take appropriate action against the teacher.