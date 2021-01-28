Kapedo attacks: MCA Nelson Lotela accuses police of scapegoating

Silale Ward Representative Nelson Lotela was Thursday questioned for the second time by detectives in Nakuru County on the recent attacks and killings in Kapedo.

Mr Lotela, who faced the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), denied claims of involvement in planning the attacks.

The MCA maintained his innocence and said he is being unfairly targeted by the police.

Addressing the press after a one-hour session with police, Mr Lotela claimed police have turned him into a scapegoat following the violence in the area.

He wondered why he was being sought as a person of interest yet the area is not part of his ward.

“I am extremely surprised that I am being asked to record statements over the attacks in Kapedo, which is far away from Silale. I am not the only leader around yet none of the others have been called to record statements.

He further claimed that police officers are being used by his opponents to taint his name and frustrate him politically.

Planned or spontaneous?

Mr Lotela, who first appeared before the DCI on Saturday after surrendering to them, is among leaders suspected to be the masterminds of the attacks in the restive area.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said the MCA and Tiaty MP William Kassait Kamket are among the politicians and influential people who are under investigation.

It is alleged that these groups of influential people smuggled guns from Uganda and planned the attacks in the region.

Mr Natembeya said they armed the youths and sent them to carry out criminal activities on their behalf.

Mr Lotela dismissed the claims that the attacks were planned, insisting they are spontaneous.

He said he is not aware of any local meetings to plan attacks on police officers or community members.

“I do not think the attacks in Kapedo were planned because there is nothing to prove that. I call upon security agencies to find the real culprits behind the violence,” the MCA said.

He further urged the government to involve the community in its efforts to restore peace in the region instead of collectively punishing an entire community.

At least four police officers have been killed and five shot and wounded during the attacks.

