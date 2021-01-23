Silale MCA Nelson Lotela questioned on Kapedo killings

Silale MCA Nelson Lotela was interrogated by police officers for about three hours on Saturday over the recent killings in Kapedo.

Mr Lotela, who presented himself to detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) office in Nakuru County, was directed to appear again on Thursday for further questioning.

He was accompanied by his lawyer Gordon Ogolla, who said he decided to turn himself in after learning through social media that he was being pursued by the police.

Mr Ogolla said the MCA was questioned on the area's insecurity and asked to share information about his connection with the community as well as how he can help restore peace in his capacity as a legislator.

“My client, upon seeing reports on social media that he was a person of interest, thought it wise to present himself to the police rather than wait to be arrested. The police officers only sought to know whether he had any information on what is happening in Kapedo as far as security is concerned,” the lawyer explained.

Silale MCA Nelson Lotela is pictured at the DCI offices in Nakuru County on January 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

The MCA said he decided to cooperate with the government in its efforts to restore peace in Kapedo as he is concerned about events there.

His wish, he said, is to see calm and normalcy return to the area.

“My wish is to see Kapedo as peaceful as any other region. I have been officially summoned to appear on January 28, which I will do, to help police establish the truth about the attacks,” he said.

Major operation

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said Friday that police were pursuing a number of politicians and influential government officials suspected to be sponsoring violence in Kapedo.

So far, at least four police officers have been killed and five injured.

Mr Natembeya said the individuals are responsible for the smuggling of guns which are then given to herders, who carry out bandit attacks.

He said Mr Lotela and Tiaty MP William Kamket were among those on the police radar and asked them to surrender or face arrest.

Silale ward MCA Nelson Lotela (centre) consults his lawyer Gordon Ogolla (right) outside the DCI offices in Nakuru County after he was interrogated on the attacks in Kapedo. Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

Mr Kamket, who was released on bond after his arrest on Thursday, is expected at the Nakuru DCI office on Tuesday for further interrogation.

On Saturday, Mr Natembeya denied claims that the MCA had been issued with summons to appear prior to his surrender to the police.

“We have the names of politicians and respectable businessmen who have been sponsoring these attacks. I ask them to surrender to the police [before we] name, shame and arrest them for prosecution,” he said.

jopenda@ke.nationmedia.com