Kalonzo in Turkey, denies trip is linked to saga of Ruto man Aydin

An ally of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has confirmed the former vice president is in Turkey, but rejected reports that his trip had anything to do with the saga of deported Turkish national Harun Aydin.

There was speculation that his visit to Turkey had something to do with Monday’s deportation of the man who had been detained by Kenya’s Anti-Terror Police (ATPU) unit since Saturday. His detention had followed a visit to Uganda that stirred controversy.

Deputy President William Ruto had been scheduled to travel to Uganda for a private visit but was blocked by the State as Mr Aydin and some of the DP’s associates were cleared.

“This is to clarify that H.E. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka is in Turkey on a private visit. The speculation that he could be out there on a diplomatic mission on behalf of the Kenyan Government is cheap propaganda motivated by bad faith on the part of its originators,” said Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua in a statement to Nation.Africa.

“I have the express authority of my party leader to clarify that Harun Aydin, the Turkish national at the centre of a controversial deportation, is not a State actor in the Turkish government and that my party leader's visit to Turkey has absolutely nothing to do with the particulars of and the parties in this controversy,” he added.

The development came on a day Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i briefed the National Assembly’s National Security committee on the action taken by government against Mr Aydin.

Dr Matiangí told MPs that the Turk was scheduled to be presented in court but the Turkish government requested to deal with him as per existing bilateral agreements.

The CS reiterated that the Kenyan Government had done nothing wrong and cannot therefore apologise to him or the Turkish government.