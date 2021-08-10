Harun Aydin william ruto uganda
Courtesy

News

Prime

How DP Ruto man Harun Aydin was kicked out at night

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The weekend-long controversy following the arrest and detention of Harun Aydin, the Turk in Deputy President William Ruto’s botched trip to Uganda, ended on Monday with his dramatic deportation to Istanbul.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.