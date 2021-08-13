Fred Matiang’i reveals why Harun Aydin was deported

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has disclosed that the Turkish national associated with Deputy President William Ruto was deported because of his suspicious movements and his association with people linked to money laundering.





The CS, who appeared before the National Assembly’s Committee on Administration and National Security today in Mombasa, said that Mr Aydin had been flagged by the intelligence of a neighbouring country

The committee led by Limuru MP Peter Mwathi asked the CS to explain how the foreigner managed to enter the country unnoticed.

"Is he an investor?, which areas has he invested in and what is the status of these investments? Was he deported? Explain the allegations that the government apologised for the deportation if it really happened,” asked Mr Mwathi.

The CS said that Mr Aydin had lied to the government while applying for a work permit. In his application, Dr Matiang’i said that the Turkish national had indicated that he was involved in the energy sector.

“When this gentleman was given a work permit, we noticed he was moving around. He was in Sudan, Goma, Zanzibar and Entebbe. One of our sister security agents flagged up this man when they noticed he was travelling around the region in the company of people involved in money laundering,” said the CS.

He added: "He applied for an investor work permit class G. If you apply for the class G passport you need to operate within the area... not the region. In his application, he said that he was working in the energy sector. We have since discovered he had a dummy contract."

Dr Matiang'i said the foreigner must have entered the country unnoticed through the borders or VIP chopper.

"In some of our small airports, there are chances that you can walk in and out undetected," he said.

On why the government did not prefer charges against Mr Aydin, Dr Matiang'i said that Kenya had an agreement with the Turkish government to have the suspect tried at home.

“Immediately he was in our hands, the security agencies in our country got in contact with security agencies in his country. We deported him on the understanding we had with the Turkish government,” said the CS.