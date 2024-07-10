High Court Judge David Majanja dies in Nairobi

High Court judge David Majanja is dead. Chief Justice Martha Koome confirmed the sudden death on Wednesday, July 10, saying the Judiciary fraternity is heartbroken.

"We are all heartbroken," Justice Koome said.

She said Judge Majanja will be remembered as a towering figure in the development of our transformative post-2010 jurisprudence and a crucial pillar in the institution-building of the JSC and the Judiciary.

The judge was recently re-elected as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), representing the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association. He died at The Nairobi Hospital on Wednesday, July 10, where he was receiving treatment.

Justice Majanja, who is stationed at the High Court civil division at Milimani was re-elected on May 25 to the JSC for a second term.

He was appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 2011 and had previously served in Kisumu among other court stations.

Before his re-election at the JSC, Justice Majanja served as the chairperson of the human resource management committee, and a member of the Audit, Governance & Risk Management Committee and Learning & Development committee.

He holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the University of Pretoria and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi.

He was a member of the bench that found the Housing Levy, which was contained in the Finance Act, of 2023 discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Senior counsel Kiragu Kimani described Justice Majanja's passing as tragic. He described Justice Majanja as the perfect gentleman and a fine human being to boot.

"Easily one of the best judges we have ever had. His work ethic was second to none and I doubt that anyone can match his track record in terms of quantity and quality of decisions," Mr Kimani said.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Faith Odhiambo said the legal fraternity had lost one of the fine minds on the bench.

"His studious contributions to our country's Jurisprudence and commitment to uphold standards of excellence in Judicial service formed a remarkable legacy for which he will be fondly remembered and greatly missed," Ms Odhiambo said in her X post.

His profile

Appointment to Judicial Service

Appointed Judge of the High Court in 2011

Served at Homa Bay, Migori, Kisumu and Kisii High Courts.

Served at the Commercial and Tax Divisions and Milimani High Court Civil Division.





Academic and Professional Qualifications

Master of Laws (LLM) degree, International Trade and Investment Law in Africa, University of Pretoria (2005)

Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree, University of Nairobi (1996)

Post Graduate Diploma in Law, Kenya School of Law

Admitted to the Bar in 1998.

Previous Experience

Practiced Law specializing in Civil and Commercial Law.

Involved in public interest litigation.

Assisting Counsel for the Commission of Inquiry into the Post-Election Violence (Waki Commission)

Other Responsibilities