Judiciary denies swearing-in President Ruto's 50 CASs

The Judiciary has denied claims it presided over the swearing-in of the 50 chief administrative secretaries (CASs) appointed by President William Ruto, while the matter was pending in court.

President Ruto on Thursday formally appointed the CASs as the fight against the appointments raged in court. The ceremony was run by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

More on this: Ruto sidesteps petition as CASs are sworn in ahead of hearing

Also read: Activist fights President Ruto move to create 27 more CAS posts

The Judiciary's statement on Saturday was in response to a claim by Ms Diana Gichengo, the national coordinator of the Institute for Social Accountability.

"The statement is grossly misleading and deliberately meant to discredit the Judiciary," it said.

It noted that "no official of the Judiciary was sent to State House" to swear-in the CASs.

"The Judiciary has no tole in the swearing-in of chief administrative secretaries," the statement added.

The Judiciary also clarified that it plays no role in the swearing-in of Cabinet and principal secretaries.