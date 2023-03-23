Ruto's 50 CASs a slap in the face for hutslers

Poll losers • President William Ruto, who rode to power last year on the back of the “hustlers, has slapped them in the face” and picked politicians for the 50 Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions, laments David Kiptum. “The majority are election losers or former governors. And, why not appoint the same number just like the Cabinet Secretaries, who are 22?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Populist tithe • Nandi Governor Stephen Sang’s directive to the county’s newly appointed chief officers to remit tithes to churches “is not just odd, but is also dictatorial”, remarks Taabu Tele. “The young governor, who is serving his second term, should demonstrate some creative governance instead of betraying his generation with such cheap populist policies.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Disappeared • The Equator (0-degree latitude) point on highways is marked with the map of Africa as a demarcation between the northern and southern hemispheres, notes Japheth Amugada. “At Gambogi on the Kisumu-Kakamega road, the sign used to be visible from 500 metres away. It has disappeared. Is the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) aware of this?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Not true • The claim by David Chege Richman that Kenyan films perform poorly at home and abroad because of lousy script-writing and production is untrue, says Maggie Wanjiru Muriithi. “Well, some could have been improved, but isn’t that the case for those from other countries? Our film industry has come of age. There are very interesting TV series and films.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

New threat • Thanking the government for banning the use of plastic bags to curb pollution, Peter John says that a new threat has emerged. “The poor disposal of used diapers is a big problem that must be dealt with. Twenty to 30 per cent of the waste in residential flats in towns is diapers. Some are blocking sewers or just thrown into the rivers.” His contact is [email protected]