Kenyans should avoid being misled through demos

Scraping the bottom • As the opposition leaders organise and lead anti-government demonstrations, they should all know that the “country’s economy is at its lowest due to the Covid-19 scourge and the climate change effects”, says Lincoln E. Oyigo. “Ordinary Kenyans should be working hard to build the country and avoid being misled, as they will be the losers in the end.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Sinister motive • Do farmers really need to be registered by the government in order to benefit from its subsidised fertilisers? wonders James Gakuo. He finds it rather sinister that the government suddenly wants to collect data on the farmers. He poses: “Exactly what info does the government want? Is it a farmer’s location, house or telephone? Doesn’t this sound fishy?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Sibling rivalry • The ping-pong being played by the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) over government workers’ perks confirms the two are duplicating roles, says Stephen Masambu. “One ought to be disbanded to reduce expenses. At this rate, the goal won’t be achieved and civil servants will fight against the SRC.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Creeping back • Plastic paper bags that the government banned some time back are being sold in Wajir, Garissa and Mandera counties, fanning an environmental disaster, says Ibrahim A. Dalahow. “During drought, cattle eat plastic bags, and some suffocate. Where is Nema?” The bags, he adds, are being smuggled into the region from neighbouring Somalia and Ethiopia. His contact is [email protected]

***

Warts and all • As human beings, Mwangi wa Karuga states, “we need to accept ourselves with all our individual strengths and weaknesses”. He adds: “Nobody is perfect. Loving ourselves and focusing on our positive qualities are part of the initial steps towards regaining our self-esteem. Inferiority complex can be corrected with a positive attitude. God loves us all!” His contact is [email protected].