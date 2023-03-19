Teachers must stop behaving like lynch mobs

What discipline? • The increasing incidents of pupils dying after being subjected to corporal punishment in school by their own teachers are “appalling, archaic, and traumatising”, remarks Muriithi King’au. “Teaching is a noble calling, which should not be soiled by a few people, who just end up behaving like lynch mobs in the name of instilling discipline in the young learners.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Varsity woes • University education “is struggling, and the future is very uncertain”, notes Nderitu Nyaga. He’s disappointed that the presidential working party on education reform does not appear to have had any immediate recommendations. “Universities are slowly moving from the HDU to the ICU. Why can't the government feel the urgency of the time?” His contact is nderitunya[email protected]

***

Going green • Mageta Road in the leafy suburb of Nairobi, Diana D’Souza says, “is the only one that has maintained its greenery”. Before the election of Governor Johnson Sakaja, she adds, some corrupt city county officials tried to mess it up. She wishes the people who have destroyed this area, especially the road behind Valley Arcade, could be held to account. Her contact is [email protected]

***

Eyesore • Eldoret’s Kip Keino Stadium has been an eyesore for 10 years despite the millions spent on its renovation, says Patrick Muiruri. He’s not amused that Sh650 million has been allocated for the 'second phase'. Corruption in sports, he laments, is the country’s undoing at a time when Rwanda is set to earn Sh103.6 billion from sports tourism next year. His contact is [email protected]

***

Golfing nation • The ‘Magical Kenya’ golf tournament has left no doubt that the sport can join athletics as a top foreign exchange earner for the country, notes XN Iraki. “With 365 days of daylight and a young population, Kenya can become a top golfing nation. But we must invest in facilities and open it up to ordinary citizens. What happened to the Kasarani public golf course?” His contact is [email protected]