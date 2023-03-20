Epra must stop punishing petrol users

Well deserved • President William Ruto’s directive that recruitment into the armed and disciplined services should comprise 30 per cent National Youth Service men and women “is a move in the right direction”, says Nicholas Muriithi, adding: “The same should apply to the athletes and other sportsmen and women. They all deserve to be in those disciplined forces.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Ending hunger • Farmers should take advantage of the rains in most of the country to grow more food crops, says Besil Otunga. “This will ease the food shortages and relieve the economic and political pressure. To sustain rainfall, every Kenyan should plant trees. Preserving the environment during this rainy season and beyond will help to prevent another severe drought.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Free the trees • A lot of trees are being felled in Karura Forest in Nairobi to pave the way for housing development, says Shobhna Shah. “On Peponi Road, some 300 to 500 trees have been cut down recently to make way for multi-storey apartments despite a public outcry. Can the government stop these projects and ensure that trees are planted to secure the future?” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Nothing doing • A week after he was assured that a Safaricom Base Transmission Station (BTS) would be erected, Muriithi Nguuri called his mother at Karingaini Village in Kirinyaga West and could hardly hold a conservation with her due to poor network. “The station was to be erected at Gathuthuma but nothing has happened to date. Please help us out,” he pleads. His contact is [email protected]

***

Unfair share • Following the latest fuel price increases, Carey Yiembe is reading mischief, or more precisely a handing out of punishment. Says he: It’s now official. Petrol users are being punished to appease diesel and kerosene consumers. Why use petrol-generated revenue to subsidise the others? Is EPRA being fair to everyone, or are some more important than others?” His contact is [email protected]