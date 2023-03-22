Malala obsessed with folding up parties than national problems

Fallen giant • New United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secretary-general Cleophas Malala seems more obsessed with having affiliate parties fold up than in addressing national problems, notes Henry Ruhiu. “The former ruling Jubilee Party was once a giant, but it’s moribund today.” The same, he warns, will happen to the huge UDA that Malala wants to establish. His contact is [email protected]

***

VIP blood • Whenever politicians declare that “the tree of democracy is watered with blood”, Joseph Macharia says, the people should actually know that it’s they that those leaders have in mind. “They mean your blood, and not theirs. Theirs is too precious to be shed and that’s why they will always come over in their bullet-proof SUVs.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Edged out • The benefits customers derive from using dual-sim phones is being hampered by some big service providers, John Kangara claims. “I’ve not been able to use my Telkom line for several days and Safaricom is the bully. It’s like closing the next shop so that you can sell. Will they refund my expired airtime? The regulator should come to our aid.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Giving back • The Chinese contractor building the Balambala-Isiolo Lapsset Corridor road should be touched by the plight of drought-stricken locals and drill a borehole, urges Nassir Daud Hussein. Some 40 water bowsers fetch water from River Tana 80km away daily. Having a borehole for the firm and the people would be a perfect corporate social responsibility initiative.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Runaway sleaze • Unless Kenyans “have all become numb and accepted corruption as normal, it should be urgently declared a national disaster”, says Dickson K. “One gets the sense that every Kenyan is stealing wherever he or she is, but we only hear about the few who get caught. The law is very soft and the courts sluggish. Corruption should be made a capital offence.” His contact is [email protected]