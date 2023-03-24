Blow for President Ruto as court blocks 50 CASs from assuming office

President Ruto with CASs at State House

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Minister Musalia Mudavadi take a group photo with the newly sworn-in Chief Administrative Secretaries at State House, Nairobi on March 23, 2023.

Photo credit: PCS
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The 50 newly appointed Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) suffered a blow on Friday, as the High Court stoped them from assuming office pending determination of a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya and Katiba Institute. 

According to the interim order given by Justice Hedwig Ongu’ndi, the CASs are also barred from earning any salary, remuneration and any benefit.

The CASs were sworn-in on Thursday after the National Assembly failed to vet the nominees, citing the lack of constitutional authority to carry out the exercise.

As the CASs were sworn-in at State House, in court, where a petitioner wants the appointments declared illegal, the Attorney-General applied to have the name of the President struck out of the lawsuit.

The AG said the petitioner, Eliud Karanja Matindi, erred in suing the President in his personal capacity. 

