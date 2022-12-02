Jubilee Health Insurance, Aga Khan Hospital take free medical camp to Meru

Jubilee Health Insurance has partnered with the Aga Khan University Hospital and Solution Sacco to offer a week-long free medical drive in Meru County.

The exercise, which will run from December 3 to December 10 will enable the residents to receive comprehensive medical check-ups such as BMI and blood pressure checks, breast cancer screening as well as nutrition and diet education.

Access to healthcare has traditionally been driven by the presence of disease. The majority of people previously sought medical care when unwell. Preventative care is now becoming commonplace as people become empowered about their health.

Regular medical check-ups play a crucial role in early disease detection while increasing the chances for treatment and cure.

The Jubilee medical drive will give residents in Nkubu, Timau, Maua, Laare, Nanyuki, Chuka, and Meru town access to free medical consultations and check-ups.

During this period, prescriptions given at the camps will get free medication at Aga Khan satellite hospitals in the Meru region.

Jubilee Health Insurance CEO and Principal Officer Njeri Jomo said that the company seeks to enable its customers to access preventative and curative care.

“Good health is at the core of economic and social development. Jubilee Health Insurance has taken a proactive approach to creating an opportunity where our customers and the public can access free and quality medical care. We believe this will go a long way in ensuring timely detection of disease as well as improved treatment outcomes,” noted Ms Njomo.

The Aga Khan University Hospital CEO Rashid Khalani said that the medical drive aligns with the hospital’s vision to create solutions for the developing world.

“We are excited to partner with Jubilee Health Insurance and Solutions Sacco during this initiative. We are encouraging individuals to embrace preventative care. This drive will allow us to generate awareness of why this matters. The initiative will also enable Meru residents to receive quality medical consultation at no cost,” said Mr Khalani.

Solution Sacco CEO Daniel Rimberia noted that the cooperative is rallying its members from across the county to take advantage of the medical drive.

“At Solution Sacco, we are deliberate about delivering meaningful contributions to our customers and the community we serve. We are confident that this initiative will enable Meru residents to receive medical checkups from the best,” noted Mr Rimberia.