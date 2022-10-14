Kisumu residents benefit from free medical camp

Hundreds of Kisumu residents were on Friday treated to a free medical camp and drugs.

The initiative organized by St Jairus Hospital conducted free cancer screening and vaccination for Covid-19.

According to the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Jack Onyango, the need to organise the event arose from the huge influx of patients in the region who cannot afford basic medical needs.

As a corporate social responsibility, he pointed out that reality pushed the private facility to consider taking care of the needs of the community.

“Having realised that the majority were sick and could not afford treatment, the management chose to do this annual event to ensure that we have a healthy and productive community,” he said.

Dr Wendy Odhiambo, a clinical officer at the hospital, said the screening of cancer ahead of cancer awareness month in October is strategic as they put in place mechanisms to raise awareness about the chronic disease.

“We encourage people to get screened to be able to arrest cancer in its early stages,” she said.

She encouraged males and females to get tested for cancer, including prostate, colorectal, cervical cancer and breast cancer.

Dr Odhiambo said it was unfortunate that most women continue to die due to late diagnosis and lack of proper cancer treatment.

Ms Lucy Onyuno, 90, who was a beneficiary of the medical camp, thanked the hospital management for the initiative.

“I am poor and have no money to seek diabetes treatment. My husband died many years ago and I am not able to cater for my medical expenses,” she said.

Mrs Onyuno said that she is forced to seek herbal treatment which sometimes doesn’t work.

Mr John Ouma, a boda boda operator from Bandani was happy after receiving his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.