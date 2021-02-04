Joyce Laboso
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Laboso’s husband, sister-in-law fight over her Sh100m estate

sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Some of the properties listed by Mr Abonyo is a piece of land in Karen, a townhouse in Kilimani, a parcel of land in Kapletundo in Kericho County, and another parcel in Sotik.
  • He has also listed shares at Kenya Grain Growers Co-operative Union, two parcels of land in Kisumu, land in Nakuru town and a residential plot in Bomet town.

The late Bomet governor Joyce Laboso’s widower and his sister- in-law are tussling over her estate estimated to be worth Sh100 million.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ICC finds Ugandan LRA commander guilty of war crimes

  2. Kenyans mark the anniversary of Moi’s death

  3. Blogger’s kin demand to know his whereabouts

  4. Mike Sonko staring at long prison term

  5. PRIME Day Nyachae saved David Musila’s job as DO

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.