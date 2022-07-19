Journey to save River Malewa gathers momentum

As River Malewa travels along its bed, bubbling over the big black rocks and branches overlooking a visibly depleted Aberdare Forest the mellifluous sound is pleasant to the ears.

As you reflect on the beauty of nature and an awe-inspiring sight the thrumming sound emanating from it, like the steady rumble of a drum roll makes your eyes glue to the calmly flowing river.

At this stage the river is not exposed to human and animal wastes, its glassy clarity is visible as it seeps and dribbles as it swerves through the trees.

It is as if there is a special purification care system put in place at the source to maintain its cleanliness.

However, the story changes as the river seeps and snakes smoothly past all obstacles on its way as the murmuring surface goes mute.

The river is no longer glowing. It is no longer splashing as it moves through the trees. it hops over the rock sadly.

As the dwindling water levels flow downstream through the forest its water level declines and become dirty with every meter it flows thanks to animal waste and blue gum trees that dot the river bank.

But that might not be the only threat that is facing this river that is the lifeline of Lake Naivasha and millions of other dependents both in the country and abroad.

The cutting of trees, encroachment of the river bank and increasing pollution along the way and increased agricultural activities and dumping of industrial, human and animal waste due to rapid urbanisation are some of the threats that are leading to a decline in water levels and ultimate survival of River Malewa.

The effects of the pollution in the river catchment are being felt by the community downstream that has over the years enjoyed using clean water for domestic and human consumption.

Ms Grace Wangare Mathaga a farmer in Wanjohi sub-county whose farm is situated along the River Malewa is a worried farmer.

"Since Kenya experienced extraordinarily heavy rainfall between May 1997 and February 1998 due to the El-Nino weather phenomenon, water in river Malewa has never recovered. Its water levels have continued to decline by the day," says Ms Mathaga.

She continues: "The whole of last year and the better part of this year the rainfall has declined. Trees along River Malewa and at Aberdare forest have been cut by rich and influential people and nobody seems to care. I'm facing hunger. I'm a potato and maize farmer but I hardly get a bag of maize or potatoes. Residents of Wanjohi must plant indigenous trees and not blue gums to save River Malewa."

Senior Chief Margaret Karanja of Gatondo Location, Wanjohi sub-county, Nyandarua County says before she became an administrator she was a teacher and was using the water for cultivation.

"I was using this water for cultivation. I use to plant a lot of carrots. Today I'm no longer farming using the river water. The water has reduced drastically and I only use it for domestic use. I now depend on rain-fed to do cultivation but that has not been a good journey for me. The population has increased and the only people who use the water sparsely for irrigation are people living around Aberdare ranges," she said.

The administrator said the water levels in River Malewa have declined due to deforestation on Aberdare ranges and the planting of blue gum trees along the river.

She urged the residents to cut down blue gum trees which enhance water stress along the river.

"The truth of the matter is that the wanton cutting of trees in Aberdare ranges and planting of blue gum trees for commercial interests along the catchment area has affected the water flow," said the administrator.

"If we are backed by the government, World Wide Fund (WWF-K) and Water Resource Users Association in the region the residents could be sensitised on the need to uproot blue gum trees and plant fruit trees and other indigenous trees," said Chief Karanja.

She added: "River Malewa is a source of livelihood for millions of people directly and indirectly in Kenya and abroad who buy flowers from flower farms in Naivasha and do agricultural activities that employ thousands of residents of Naivasha. If river Malewa dries the economy of Naivasha and by extension, Kenya will wither."

Ms Grace Nyambura is the secretary of the Naivasha Beach Association which comprises four beaches namely Kasarani, Karagita, Kamere and Central beach and brings together more than 10,000 people who depend directly on this lake.

"The increasing pollution of River Malewa upstream is threatening the livelihoods of more than 10,000 people. When Lake Naivasha has a good volume of water we have a good catch of fish and that translates to good income in our pockets. People living in the upper catchment should be sensitised not to plant blue gum trees. The volume of water flowing from River Malewa to Lake Naivasha should be about 80 per cent but it has declined by more than half and this spells doom to fishermen who depend on this lake," said Ms Nyambura who is also a fish trader at the shores of Lake Naivasha.

However, all is not lost and the journey to save the River Malewa has gathered momentum with conservationists and communities living along the river and World Wide Fund for Nature –Kenya (WWF-K) has joined hands to save the river from pollution and degradation.

Recently the conservationists and communities walked for three days from the source to the mouth of the river to conduct an awareness campaign on the need to protect River Malewa from further degradation.

Dr William Ojwang' who is the Freshwater Thematic Lead for WWF-K and Manager of the Kenya Rift Lakes region led the walk said River Malewa faces many human-related threats including increased waste pollution which is becoming more apparent because of climate changes.

Dr Ojwang' said about 40 per cent of water in river Malewa drains into Lake Naivasha which is a Ramsar site and an international bird-watching site with over 400 birds and should be protected at all costs and a critical investment component in Naivasha town.

"Lake Naivasha basin contributes 70 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) besides contributing to conferencing tourism and hospitality industry," he said.

He added: "Any negative impact on River Malewa is not just going to impact on communities but also on investments, our economy and most importantly it will impact on biodiversity in and around Lake Naivasha."

He said Lake Naivasha riparian is home to terrestrial animals saying, "if we don't take action the future generation will judge us harshly. That's why we have this journey of water and we shall replicate it all over the country until people take note that going forward is not business as usual."

"We have to secure our water sources areas and improve on quantity and quality of water. Many Kenyans depend on ambient water quality. Very few Kenyans have access to water from the taps. People still go to the rivers and therefore we need to reduce pollution levels not just for the good of the people but also the environment."

Dr Ojwang observed that rainfall in the region has become erratic and drought is impacting negatively on smallholder farmers and large-scale farmers as water shortage persists.

"Kenya is already characterised as a water-scarce country so if it's business as usual then for sure we shall not be able to realise most of our obligations as a country including Vision 2030," said Dr Ojwang.

Dr Ojwang said WWF-K will continue taking the lead in urging the communities, water resource users associations, Water Resource Authority, grassroots leaders and other key stakeholders to come together to ensure Kenya is water sufficient.