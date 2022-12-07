Joseph Kamotho’s son in court over succession row

A son of former Kanu-era Cabinet minister Joseph Kamotho has been charged with forging a medical report in order to disinherit his siblings of their late father's multibillion estate.

Charles Githi Kamotho denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo.

He is accused of forging a doctor's report, which he filed in court, saying his sister, Marianne Nyokabi Kamotho, is of unsound mind hence not fit to be administrator of the estate.

Githi was charged in court after investigators established that the doctor’s letter was forged.

He took plea after his request to resolve the matter out of court was dismissed on Wednesday.