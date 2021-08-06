Philomena Njeri and Jonathan Mukundi
Jonathan Mukundi lured estranged wife to death, police say

By  Simon Ciuri

  • Mukundi, 42, was a high-flying businessman who ran a second-hand car spare parts dealership in Mlolongo.
  • According to neighbours the couple had a troubled marriage that was always characterised by quarrels.

Gripping details have emerged on the moments leading to the tragic Monday incident where businessman Jonathan Mukundi reportedly shot dead his estranged wife before turning the gun on himself in Kiambu.

