Short-lived reunion by estranged couple ends in murder, suicide

Philomena Njeri and Jonathan Mukundi

Philomena Njeri and Jonathan Mukundi who were found dead in their house in Kiambu County.
 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Vincent Achuka  &  Simon Ciuri

What you need to know:

  • The couple's neighbours in Kirigiti, Kiambu County don’t recall hearing any gun shots.
  • Both bodies, according to the officer, were found slumped in their matrimonial bed.

A troubled marriage that had in the last days turned into an on-and-off relationship ended in tragedy after a businessman shot dead his estranged wife under controversial circumstances before turning the gun on himself — putting to an end what started as a fairytale romance.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.