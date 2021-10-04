Mariakani Primary School
Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Jobless teachers now scramble for internships they shunned

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Unemployed teachers are locked in stiff competition for 1,038 vacancies.
  • TSC has made internships the only route to permanent employment.

Hundreds of thousands of jobless teachers are now scrambling for limited internship openings as their employer, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), makes it the only sure route to clinching permanent jobs.

