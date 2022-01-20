Jaoko Oburu bows out of Lang’ata parliamentary race

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga’s nephew Jaoko Oburu has withdrawn his candidature for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat.

Flanked by a group Of ODM leaders from Lang'ata constituency, Jaoko said his focus is on helping Mr Odinga to clinch the presidency in the August 9 elections.

“I appreciate all the encouragement for me to throw my hat into the ring for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat. At this point however, I’m focused on helping Baba to become the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya,” Jaoko said in a statement.

In a post shared on his Facebook account earlier this week, Jaoko who is an Executive Committee Member in Siaya County and the Chairman of YOTHA (Youth for The Handshake Alliance) had hinted at vying for the seat while encouraging the youth to register as voters.

He assured Lang’ata constituents that ODM will recapture the seat currently held by Jubilee party’s Nixon Korir.

The Lang’ata parliamentary seat has so far attracted ODM’s 2017 candidate Mr Oscar Omoke, Mr Odinga’s aide Silas Jakakimba, comedian Felix Odiwuor alias Jalas among other aspirants.

Mr Omuke lost the seat by a paltry 1,493 votes after garnering 39,593 votes against Mr Korir’s 41,086 votes.

Wiper party’s Judith Sijeny came third with 5,292 votes.

Mr Jaoko, who was flanked by his brother Elijah Oburu and Kisumu East Parliamentary aspirant John Anditi, said he will now concentrate on voter mobilisation exercises and campaigns for Mr Odinga.

Mr Elijah Oburu promised to lead mobilisation of voter registration exercise.

"Lang'ata is in our heart and just like you, we are committed to help you get a leader who will carry your aspirations and dreams," said Elijah.