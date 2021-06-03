CMC Di Ravena
Italian firms cite Uhuru-Ruto power fights in botched dams tender

  • The firms quoted Press reports, saying Mr Ruto has been a vocal supporter of the projects because it would benefit people in his backyard. 
  • The Italian firms said based on Press reports, they can confirm that they fell victim of a political struggle between President Kenyatta and Dr Ruto.

Three Italian firms at the centre of the Sh63 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal have claimed that power struggles between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto led to the illegal cancellation of the projects.

