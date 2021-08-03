Fishing nets
News

It’s a dog’s life for Kenyan fishermen as trawlers have a field day

By  Allan Olingo  &  Siago Cece

What you need to know:

  • In Kilifi County, over 200 boats could be fishing from the same spot in the Kilifi Creek.

  • Depending on how far from the shore a fisherman might go, they may get eight to 10kg of fish, translating to Sh1,700 if their sizes are small.

Kenyan fishermen have expressed fears that they will be locked out of earning their living in the Indian Ocean if the government imposes safety rules that will allow more foreign fishing vessels in the deep sea.

