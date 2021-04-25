Graft claims scuttle Uhuru’s Mombasa fisheries pet project

Liwatoni fisheries complex

Workers at the construction site of the Liwatoni Fisheries Complex in Mombasa County on March 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

The government has terminated the contract for the construction of the Sh1 billion Liwatoni Fisheries Complex in Mombasa, one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s key legacy projects for the Coast region.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Love and hate in times of syphilis; from Karen Blixen to Adolf Hitler

  2. BBI: Uhuru, Raila reject MPs’ verdict

  3. EACC goes for governor's Sh600m properties

  4. Mudavadi: Why I'm the best person to succeed Uhuru

  5. Uganda proposes more tax on fuel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.