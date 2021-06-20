It is high time we dealt with Kenya’s jobs crisis as youth

Unemployment

Pigeons fly over unemployed graduates of South Africa s they stage a demonstration at the Church Square in Pretoria on August 14, 2020.

Photo credit: Phill Magakoe | AFP

By  Christian Logova

Student

Egerton University

Youth unemployment is a challenge not only in Kenya but even in developed countries. Kenya should learn from developed countries such as the US and Japan, which give soft loans to the youth to start businesses.

