Involve us in making alcohol control laws, stakeholders tell government

Stakeholders in the alcohol industry have called on both the national and county governments to involve all stakeholders in the formulation of regulatory policies for the sector.

The Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya (Abak) and the Bar, Hotel and Liquor Traders Association (Bahlita) argue that involving all stakeholders will seal the loopholes in the sector.

This comes amid reports that more than a dozen people died in Kirinyaga County after consuming illicit liquor. The drinkers were reported to have experienced blurred vision, total loss of vision and confusion after consuming the alcohol.

The incident has reignited debate on the efforts of the two levels of government to tackle alcohol abuse, especially in the Mt. Kenya region.

According to the two associations, the government will achieve its mission of eradicating the menace of illicit alcohol if it seeks input from all stakeholders in the industry.

They want to be involved in the enactment of illicit alcohol laws to curb the harm.

Speaking when he condoled with the families of the victims and survivors of the killer liquor in Kangai village in Kirinyaga, Abak chairman Eric Githua said the Bills under consideration in some assemblies in the region are likely to drive the alcohol trade underground and create conditions for illicit alcohol to thrive.

Illicit brew

"While the intentions of the leaders and elected representatives are noble, we foresee a number of unintended consequences of shifting the attention of law enforcement officers from the transportation and sale of illicit alcohol to that of legitimate alcohol," Mr Githua said.

"We are of the view that the Bill, which is currently being debated in various county assemblies, needs to be put on hold so that it can be redrafted in line with the best interests of all stakeholders."

Mr Githua, who decried the high excise duty on alcohol imposed by the regime, said it had led to a reduction in the purchasing power of consumers. Subsequently, he said, it had "led to an increase in the illicit trade in alcohol".

The proposed laws, Mr Githua said, were not only overzealous but if enacted in their present form, could lead to the proliferation of the illicit alcohol trade. He argued that it would negatively impact revenue generation efforts by both national and county governments, as well as lead to the loss of livelihoods for families who depend on the industry.

Resorting to shortcuts

For his part, Bahlita chairman Simon Njoroge said the imposition of tighter restrictions on retailers would ultimately result in more of them going underground and resorting to shortcuts.

"Many of our members in the region have faced more restrictions than ever before as they seek to renew their licences," Mr Njoroge said. "We have expressed our concerns about the impact of the proposed laws on employment as county governments are overzealous in making new laws where in many cases they are not necessary."