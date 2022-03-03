Interpol seizes tonnes of illicit medical products

A two-month operation targeting production and sale of illegal pharmaceuticals in Africa has led to the seizure of more than 12 million illicit health products and hundreds of arrests, Interpol has said.

The operation, codenamed “Flash-IPPA” (Illegal Pharmaceutical Products in Africa), targeted 20 African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Ethiopia.

Other countries were; Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Central African Republic, Congo, Eritrea, Gabon, Ghana, Libya, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Sudan, Togo, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Amongst the illicit products seized were two million anti-convulsing tablets, 300,000 tablets for epilepsy, 1,600 rapid Covid-19 tests and more than 208,000 Covid-19 protection masks.

Interpol notes that the pandemic has created unique opportunities for organised crime networks to introduce fake medical products into legal markets.

Law enforcement officers and drug regulatory agencies involved in the operation were on the lookout in particular for Covid-related vaccines, medicines and medical devices.

“Covid-19 has created a parallel crime pandemic and this operation shows how criminals are continuing to take advantage of this health crisis in order to maximise their illicit profits,” Interpol Secretary-General Jürgen Stock said in a statement.

The use of unregulated and unlawful distribution and sale of genuine Covid-19 vaccines emerged as happening in countries within the East Africa region, while West African operations revealed the use of counterfeit Covid-19 vaccination certificates in several countries.

The operation’s most commonly seized illicit medicines were; antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, analgesics and medication used to correct erectile dysfunction, rheumatism and epilepsy.

Cocaine, cannabis, khat, crystal meth, counterfeit foods, oils, beverages, cigarettes and baby accessories were also seized in the operation.

In Benin, police seized more than 27 tonnes of a wide range of fake medicines in one raid, triggering regional and global investigations.

Investigations across Libya resulted in the seizure of more than 11.5 million painkiller and infantile epilepsy tablets.

One raid in Niger saw the seizure of more than 300,000 epilepsy tablets, while Zimbabwean police arrested more than 2,000 individuals during its nationwide leg of the operation.

Frontline officers in Algeria carried out more than 90 searches and inspections at strategic locations suspected of producing and distributing illicit pharmaceuticals. Shaping a coordinated response in African law enforcement operations.

“The results of Operation Flash-IPPA are testimony to the strength of Afripol-Interpol collaboration, and the importance of Interpol support in boosting Afripol’s position as the lead African institution for preventing and combating transnational organised crime, terrorism and cybercrime,” said Afripol’s executive director, Dr Tarek Sharif.

Interpol is investigating a possible link of the seizures to pharmaceutical crime groups operating in Africa.

The two-month operation involved inspections at roadblocks, open markets, pharmacies, warehouses and other locations suspected of producing, smuggling, storing or distributing fake pharmaceuticals.