Interpol seizes tonnes of illicit medical products

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

A two-month operation targeting production and sale of illegal pharmaceuticals in Africa has led to the seizure of more than 12 million illicit health products and hundreds of arrests, Interpol has said.

